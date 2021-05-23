Pink Walks 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet With Willow and Jameson -- See the Cute Pics!

Pink made the 2021 Billboard Music Awards a family affair!

The "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer stepped out to the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking a beautiful bright pink dress and matching accessories. While she definitely turned heads, it was her two kids -- daughter Willow and son Jameson -- who undoubtedly stole the show.

Pink invited her kids to walk the red carpet with her, adorably striking poses as photographers snapped their pics. Willow wore a satin jacket over a sparkly unicorn T-shirt and tulle skirt, while Jameson rocked a black jacket, denim jeans, cowboy boots and a hat.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Later Sunday, Pink will be taking the stage to perform a sure-to-be epic show during the BBMAs, which air live at at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Other performers include BTS, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Sounds of Blackness, Ann Nesby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, AJR, Glass Animals and Duran Duran from a remote location in London.

Pink's appearance at the BBMAs comes shortly after ET caught up with the singer and her husband, Carey Hart, at the premiere of her new documentary, All I Know So Far. The former freestyle motocross star shared that he and Pink are now in "the best place" they've ever been in their 19-year relationship.

"Children made us grow up a lot more," said Hart, who shares Willow and Jameson with Pink. "You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kinda get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

