Pink Reveals She Underwent Major Hip Surgery, Double Disk Replacement Over Pandemic

One rollercoaster health journey! Pink is opening up about her struggle with her weight and her physical well-being amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The songstress recently opened up in a profile for Variety and recalled the impact the global shutdown had on her mind and her health.

"Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body -- especially during COVID," Pink explained. "I gained 36 pounds. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough."

However, it wasn't just her newfound love of boutique artisanal breadmaking that lead to her change in physical stature -- she also underwent some serious surgeries that required her to rest, recuperate and not work out.

"I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck," Pink explained. "So now I’m the bionic woman."

However, with the pandemic restrictions lifted and her going back on tour, Pink said she's gotten back into shape and actually feels as healthy or healthier than she's ever been.

"I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life," she said. "I'm ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long."

Back in November 2021, Pink opened up about her hip surgery on Instagram and shared a health update with her fans about her recovery.

"It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through," she wrote, referring to her husband, Cary Hart. "He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100-pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

Pink also revealed at the time that she would have to be on crutches for six weeks.

"It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months," she added. "I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, and I will make a full recovery. For that, I am so blessed."