Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Says His Wife Is Bringing Her OB to Super Bowl at 38 Weeks Pregnant

Just when you thought the 2023 Super Bowl could not be more unforgettable for the Kelce family, throw in the fact that Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is due this month with their third child.

This week, fans learned the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play each other in Super Bowl LVII, which means siblings Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to face off against each other on opposing teams in Super Bowl history. Travis, 33, is a tight end for the Chiefs, while his older brother, 35-year-old Jason, is the starting center for the Eagles.

While discussing their historic fate during the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, Jason revealed the special -- and very important -- guest his family is bringing to the game on Feb. 12. The topic arose as they addressed which family members would sit on each side of the field at the big game.

Asked Jason, "Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?"

Travis responded, "We do have to figure that out because we both get a certain allotment of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented group."

Jason is dad to daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 22 months, with wife Kylie, who is expecting another girl. "I'm also bringing Kylie's parents. I'm bringing the girls," Jason confirmed. "Kylie's bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game."

As the soon-to-be dad of three quipped, "That could be the Super Kelce Bowl... If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted."

Back in September 2022, Kylie announced their third daughter was on the way. "Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do," she captioned a photo of their girls wearing "Big Sister" shirts. "Coming February 2023."

Judging by a video Jason recently posted of Wyatt singing the Eagles fight song in bed, the youngsters will be ready to cheer on their dad on football's biggest night. As for their baby sister's arrival, we'll just have to wait and see.