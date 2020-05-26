Peter Weber Calls Girlfriend Kelley Flanagan His 'Little Ray of Sunshine' in Sweet Post

Peter Weber is gushing over the woman in his life! The 28-year-old former Bachelor took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet shot with his girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan.

In the adorable pic, Weber and Flanagan are leaning in for a kiss with smiles on their faces as the sun shines right between them.

"My little ray of sunshine," Weber captioned the post.

"I’m hot for you ☺️," Flanagan commented.

Weber's mom, Barbara Weber, was certainly glad to see her son in love, remarking, "Picture Perfect!!!!❤️"

In fact, the Weber matriarch further showed her support for the couple by sharing a photo collage that featured pics of herself with both Flanagan and her son, Jack Weber's girlfriend, Kristine.

"Girls Rock!!!" she wrote on top of the photos, which she captioned with heart emojis.

The new posts come days after Weber shared another sweet pic with his girlfriend, who he confirmed his relationship with earlier this month.

In that pic, Weber and Flanagan are seen from behind as they sit on a boat, with the pilot opting to forego a shirt, and Flanagan sporting blue-and-white striped bikini bottoms and a white top.

"Blue skies ahead, we all still have seven months to make this the best year of our lives," Weber wrote.

"Always keeping it reel positive ☺️😘," Flanagan quipped.

Flanagan was sent home before the finale of Weber's season of The Bachelor, where he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. That engagement ended and Weber briefly dated his runner up, Madison Prewett, before deciding to quarantine with Flanagan in Chicago, Illinois, which caused romance rumors to circulate between the pair.

Prior to Weber and Flanagan making their love Instagram-official, ET's Lauren Zima spoke to franchise host Chris Harrison about the now-couple's "potential."

"I know he's interested in Kelley, he always has been, they've always had this interesting connection, this interesting chemistry," Harrison said. "...I love both of them. I think Kelley's great. We love Peter, so why not?"