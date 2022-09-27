Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After Post-Breakup Reunions, Source Says

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are spending some time together. A source tells ET that the exes "started hanging out again as friends and in groups with other Bachelor people, but they still have a lot of love for each other."

"They are seeing where things go again and they're both happy," the source says.

Reconciliation rumors between the pair started in August, when they were spotted at a Chicago Cubs game together, more than a year after their split.

Earlier this month, social media users caught the pair dancing together at a gala, where they appeared very cozy.

Weber and Flanagan dated on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. Though Weber broke up with Flanagan during the season, the pair reconnected when things didn't work out with his initial pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, or his runner-up, Madison Prewett. They called it quits in Dec. 2020, a development Weber announced on Instagram.

Months after their breakup, Flanagan said that she would not be "in communication" with Weber post-split. In another interview, Flanagan said that things with Weber had ended "on really bad terms."

After Flanagan's comments, Weber said on his Bachelors in the City podcast that the whole thing was "very calculated." Even so, Weber said his romance with Flanagan was "the best relationship that I have ever had in my life."

"I don't know why people keep talking about it. I've moved on. I truly, truly wish nothing but the best for Kelley," Weber told ET shortly thereafter. "It's tough when you have a relationship in the public eye and people invest in it and they're going to have opinions. They're going to say things. No one knows the full, full story, except for the two people involved, just like any relationship."