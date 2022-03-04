Pete Davidson Thinks Kanye West's Character of Him in 'Eazy' Music Video Is 'Hysterical,' Source Says

Pete Davidson is focusing on his relationship, not his girlfriend's ex. A source tells ET that the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star takes Kanye "Ye" West's "social media posts, lyrics and music videos about him with a grain of salt" amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The update comes weeks after Kanye released a new song, "Eazy," in which he raps that he wants to "beat Pete Davidson's a**." The music video followed shortly thereafter, and featured Kanye kidnapping and burying a claymation figure that resembled the comedian.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," ET's source says of Pete. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

The source adds that Pete "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form."

"He's using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim," the source says. "He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing."

It seems to be working out for the SNL star, as ET's source says that "Kim and Pete have grown closer from all of this, and much more than either of them expected."

"Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition," the source says. "Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye's rants and the publicity that followed."

In turn, the source says, "Kim could not be more appreciative of Pete."

"They are growing astronomically as a result," according to the source. "This has been more of a positive, growing experience for them, contrary to the negativity that surrounds the situation."

As for Kanye, the source says the rapper's "goal is to break Kim and Pete up and everyone sees that, including Kim and Pete."

"Kanye will never accept that she wants to fully separate herself from him and that Kim is on a totally different page," the source says, adding that Kanye "is just doing his thing" with his current flame, Chaney Jones.

"It's almost out of spite and to make Kim jealous, but Kim couldn't care less," the source says. "She is over it and just wants to move on. She knows Kanye is a loose cannon and at this point, nothing surprises her."

Kim moved one step closer toward her wish earlier this week, when she was declared legally single in court, just over a year after she filed for divorce from the father of her four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

"Kim is elated and relieved that she has been declared legally single," the source says. "This is a huge weight off of her shoulders that impacts every aspect of her life including her personal relationship with Pete, her children, her profession, and being in the public eye regarding her divorce."

"Kim feels like she can finally breathe and let go of this ongoing legal struggle, at least for now, for the first time in a long time," the source adds. "It's a breath of fresh air for her and her entire family."

According to the source, the legal victory also left Kim feeling "empowered and like she is one step closer to being done with this divorce and her relationship with Kanye."

"She just wants to close this chapter, so she can move on in a healthy, positive and optimistic manner for the sake of her mentality, and more importantly her children," the source says. "She wants all of them to lead a happy and balanced life, and keep their relationship with Dad as healthy as possible, and she wants this for herself and Kanye too. That has always been her goal and she is finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel."

When it comes to Kim and Kanye's kids, ET's source says they "are doing well."

"Kim is such a hands-on mom and has always done her best to protect her kids from any negativity in general including the social media backlash, the public's attention, and more," the source says. "It has been a learning curve, but she feels like she has done a great job at protecting them from anything that could affect them emotionally as they evolve and grow up. She wants them to lead the most normal lives possible."

The source adds that "Kim is not worried about custody issues whatsoever, but she is worried about the image Kanye publicly paints of her and by extension, their children."

As such, the source says, Kim's "intention is to keep things as cordial as possible with Kanye."

"What is most frustrating to her is that she has no control of his actions or what he says publicly," the source notes. "That has continually been an ongoing struggle, but again, her hope is to move past that and keep her and their family matters as private as possible."