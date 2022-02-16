Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's friends can now tag him on Instagram because the comedian has officially rejoined the social media platform.

On Wednesday, Davidson's account went live showing his @PMD handle, which are the initials of his full name, Peter Michael Davidson. At the time of publishing, the Saturday Night Live cast member does not have a profile photo and has not posted anything yet, but quickly amassed over 80,000 followers and counting. He also isn't following his famous girlfriend or any celeb pals.

This is the fourth time that Davidson has joined the platform, which he left in December 2018 after sharing a cryptic and concerning message months after his split from Ariana Grande. In July of that year, the SNL star noted his dislike for the platform, writing after he deleted all his posts, "No, there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore, or on any social media platform."

"The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he continued. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

Davidson joining Instagram comes two days after Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the flowers that he gave her for Valentine's Day on her Instagram Story.

"The sweetest! Thank you Pete," the 37-year-old reality star captioned a close-up image of the flowers with several pink heart emojis. The two recently had an outing with big sister Kim.

Last month, John Mulaney posted photos on his Instagram Story of Davidson hanging out with his and Olivia Munn's 2-month-old son, Malcolm. Now, his friends will be able to tag him in future posts.

John Mulaney / Instagram

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Davidson and his lady love were photographed on several dates together, showing PDA, holding hands and also sharing a kiss during an outing. A source told ET that the couple joined Kim's friends for an early bite at Cipriani for about an hour, before heading to a private residence to watch the Super Bowl.

"They're really so happy and so comfortable with each other and they're both very affectionate," the source said of their PDA. "He's so tall and very protective of her. She loves to hang onto him!"

On Saturday, the SKIMS founder and Davidson had a romantic dinner date at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. The two held hands and appeared to be in good spirits, despite her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, recently taking jabs at Pete on social media.

