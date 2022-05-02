Pete Davidson Appears to Have Initials of Kim Kardashian's Kids Tattooed on His Neck

Pete Davidson has a new neck tattoo and fans are piecing together what it could possibly mean! Over the weekend, the comedian was spotted with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, in Los Angeles, and in photos captured of the pair, Pete seems to have new ink that spells out KNSCP.

While the meaning of the new ink has yet to be confirmed, fans are speculating that the ink is the first initial of Kim and her children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm's names.

The tattoo is one of the many pieces of work done on Pete's skin.

In March, The Kardashians star revealed that her boyfriend has a series of “cutesy” tattoos in her honor. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mother of four dished about her favorite piece of ink on his body.

"I think my favorite one, it says here, [on his collar bone] 'My girl is a lawyer,' and that one's really cute," the SKIMS founder said.

Kim also opened up about the brand that Pete decided to get in her honor and why he opted for something other than the classic needle. "He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got, but the Kim one isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she shared with the host.

"He was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't get rid of,'" she said. "Because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up. I just want it to be there as a scar on me.'"

Kim and Pete have been dating since October. On Saturday, the couple marked another relationship milestone as they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.