Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Buttigieg Share Photo of Their New Babies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten are new parents twice over. The couple announced on Twitter Saturday morning they have welcomed two children.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," Pete tweeted. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Chasten retweeted the announcement. It wasn't clear exactly when the babies were born.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

Back in August, the couple shared they had become parents.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Pete tweeted. "We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon."

They did not disclose any additional details about the process.

Pete Buttigieg made history in 2020 as the first openly gay man to win a presidential nominating contest, and he is now the first openly gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary.

This article was originally published on CBSNews.com on Sept. 4, 2021.