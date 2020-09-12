Pet Gifts for the Holidays

There's one category of people who are so easy to shop for this time of year: pet owners.

Holiday gift options for cat and dog lovers are endless because whether you buy something for the human or something for the animal, chances are, they'll both be happy. With that in mind, the ET Style team has found a ton of stylish pet-themed apparel and decor as well as unique treats and toys that will make the perfect gift for the pet owner in your life.

But back to the fur babies! From personalized portraits to catnip-infused "wine," fetch our favorite pet gifts below.

A personalized gift shows that you went the extra mile while holiday shopping, and Etsy is full of amazingly unique options. We love these custom pet portraits from Etsy shop ArteestyCom, which turn photos you send for inspiration into watercolor renderings. Choose from mugs, prints, gallery canvas and more, and order ASAP if you want it before Christmas.

Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house, and the situation can be just as stressful for their humans. The WiFi-equipped Furbo intends to fix that issue, allowing owners to monitor their pets, hear and speak to them, and even toss them treats, all through an interactive app on their phone.

REGULARLY $249

The ultimate treat for your cat? This non-alcoholic (obviously), catnip-infused "wine." If yours prefers a red varietal, "Purrgundy" is also available.

The dog may or may not get joy out of this adorable fuzzy trapper hat, but their owner certainly will.

This isn’t the exact pet backpack that we spotted in Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana (and that's definitely not Olivia Benson in the photo), but it’s close enough for us. Created for cats of all sizes as well as small dogs, this ventilated carrier is your best bet for safely transporting animals that tend to freak out in traditional carriers and cages -- once inside, they can either sit down and peer through the removable bubble window or stand up and pop their head out of the top. The backpack is also airline-approved and can be slid under your seat on your next flight.

BarkBox

BarkBox offers several pet subscription box options, and each includes two toys, two bags of natural treats and a meaty chew that are all based on a theme. (December's is the Peanuts crew!) Personalize a monthly delivery for a friend's beloved pup based on their size and name.

As if cats don't already live the good life, this hammock was designed for endless amounts of kitty lounging.

Show the softer side of cherished pets by capturing them in pillow form. Choose from several sizes, ranging from 14”x14” to 24”x24”, and preview the rendering before it’s printed on the pillow. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift or want your recipient to submit a photo of their own choosing, you can order a digital gift card from this best-selling Etsy shop.

With room for two cats at a time, this water fountain helps remove germs and other impurities from their drinking water. The dogs might want in on this, too.

Carrying around dog poop isn't the most glamorous aspect of being a dog mom, but there are ways to make it less, uh, crappy. This soft-touch refillable plastic bag holder can be looped onto any leash or purse, and it comes with 10 eco-friendly bags. Through Dec. 14, take 25% off when you add to cart.

23andMe and other at-home genetic testing kits for your family are old news -- now it's all about discovering your cat's DNA. This easy-to-use kit screens for common feline diseases and will give a detailed report on your furry friend in four to six weeks. Right now, take $50 off when you buy it on Amazon.

REGULARLY $149

This tote was designed for trips to the dog park -- in addition to the bouncing ball pattern on the outside, it has a built-in poop bag holder and a tag for your dog’s name. But we’re thinking about using it for human stuff, too: Books, laptops and more will be safe and sound in this sturdy, machine-washable bag.