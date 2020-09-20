Penn Badgley and Wife Domino Kirke Welcome First Child

The couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, she revealed on Instagram on Sunday. Kirke is also mom to her 10-year-old son, Cassius, whom she shares with her ex, Morgan O'Kane.

Kirke posted a painting, writing, "His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum."

She also shared a picture of her napping alongside her newborn son on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Kirke -- a singer and doula -- and Badgley have been married since 2017. She announced she was pregnant in February, and also shared that she had suffered two miscarriages prior.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is [a] whole other thing," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her baby bump. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience."

Kirke, 36, also reflected on her pregnancy when she was 25, and said that this time around, she had more knowledge to pull from.

"You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one," she concluded. "Thank you."

Later that month, she shared a sweet picture of her and 33-year-old Badgley from their wedding, marking their three-year anniversary.

Badgley rarely talks about his personal life, though he did share a sweet Instagram post about his wife for her birthday in December.

"A super-brief review of your invisible qualities: A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate," he gushed. "It's really impressive, and quite mysterious. You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA."

"You make others happy by you," he continued. "For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I'm really glad we’re married."

ET spoke with Badgley in December, when he talked about his hit show, You's, shocking season finale, and what's next for season 3. Watch the video below for more: