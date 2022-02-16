'Peacemaker' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

After an explosive debut season, Peacemaker has been renewed for season 2 by HBO Max. The news comes ahead of the season 1 finale, which debuts on Thursday. The series created by James Gunn and starring John Cena will see the duo reuniting once again after first working together on The Suicide Squad.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience,” Gunn said in a statement. “I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2!”

After writing all of season 1’s eight episodes, the filmmaker will do the same for season 2. And soon after the announcement, he took to Twitter to celebrate: “That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching!”

Cena also took to Twitter to share his excitement about the series’ return. “Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️!”

While speaking to ET, Gunn explained why he wanted to team up with Cena again. “First of all, John Cena and I really hit it off,” he shared. “I love working with him and I thought that there was a lot of John Cena that hasn’t been seen by the public yet. He’s an extraordinary comedic actor and he's an extraordinary dramatic actor.”

The director added, “So, I thought Peacemaker was a wonderful opportunity to really show the breadth of John Cena’s talent.”

Starring Cena as the titular egogtistical anti-hero, season 1 of Peacemaker picks up after the events of the 2021 Suicide Squad sequel. As Peacemaker, Christopher Smith is once again recruited by A.R.G.U.S. as a hired assassin and re-teams with former handlers Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Economos (Steve Agee), who are led by Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and joined by newcomer Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). And no sooner than when this dysfunctional team comes together does the chaos unfold.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f**king chance.”

