Paul Rudd Spills on 'Only Murders' Role, Working with Selena Gomez (Exclusive)

A new murder in the building, and a new season of mystery and intrigue! Paul Rudd is joining the cast for the hotly anticipated third season of Only Murders in the Building, and the celebrated actor couldn't be more excited.

Rudd walked the carpet at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about both his latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his involvement in Only Murders.

"It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room," Rudd shared of his part in the hit Hulu series. "Selena, is great and I've worked with Selena [Gomez], she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her. Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

Gomez shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set, which also included Andrea Martin and revealed that this season will include Meryl Streep.

"Andrea Martin was in that room and for any comedy fan, I mean she's like a homerun hitter. I can't believe I'm in the room with Andrea Martin," Rudd shared, "and then you pan over and it's Meryl Streep! So yeah, she's a bit of a powerhouse."

For Rudd, being a part of the ensemble can be somewhat formidable and awe-inspiring. "I don't want to get in the way of anything," Rudd said. "I've had many 'I can't believe I'm in this room right now' moments."

As for his latest installment in the Ant-Man series, Rudd's size-changing super hero faces off against one of the most powerful villains in Marvel lore, Kang the Conqueror, played by Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors.

"I think that Jonathan is one of those actors that, when you see him, his performance, you're like, 'I can't imagine anybody else doing that,'" Rudd shared. "He has such gravitas and power. You know, Kang is a conqueror, so it's pretty cool to see."

"It was fun to act opposite and I think audiences are going to dig it," Rudd added with a smile.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters Feb. 17.