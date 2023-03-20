Paul Grant, 'Star Wars' and 'Labyrinth' Actor, Dead at 56

Paul Grant, an actor who appeared in the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises, died on Sunday at age 56.

Grant was found by police after collapsing at a London train station on Thursday, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brain dead.

His family made the decision to switch off his life support machine on Sunday. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

"I'm devastated," Grant's daughter Sophie said in a statement to The Sun. "My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone's face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan."

Grant’s girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, also paid tribute to the actor, writing: "Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."

The actor played an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, a goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and appeared alongside David Bowie in Labyrinth.

Grant is survived by Maria, his two daughters and one son, as well as stepchildren and grandchildren.