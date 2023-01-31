Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shades Eli Apple as Kansas City Chiefs Head to the Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes is enjoying a little trash talk now that her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are heading to the Super Bowl next month.

The 27-year-old mother of two took to Twitter after the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend to troll outspoken Bengals player, Eli Apple.

Apple, 27, had been tweeting about other NFL players getting an early vacation as he intended to head to the Super Bowl LVII with the Bengals.

"Safe travels to Cabo fam ✈️ 🙏🏿," Apple replied to Buffalo Bills player Stefon Diggs.

"Enjoy Mexico wit the homies," Apple replied to Bills player Shaq Lawson.

As a dig at Apple, Brittany took to Twitter after the Chiefs' win, writing, "Cancun on 3✌🏼"

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

After the Chiefs' win, Brittany also took to Instagram, posting a video of herself and her two kids, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 2 months, cheering on their dad.

"So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU❤️," Brittany captioned the video.

The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The big game will air on Fox.