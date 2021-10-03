Paris Jackson Shuts Down Emile Hirsch Relationship Rumors

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight on rumors that she's dating actor Emile Hirsch.

The rumors started after 35-year-old Hirsch shared a picture of the two of them together on his Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "Hiding out with you." Jackson also shared the photo on her Instagram Story. But not all the reaction was positive. Jackson replied to an Instagram user who agreed with a comment that said the two's relationship made her "uncomfortable."

The comment reads, "Yeah me too, she's only 22 and he's 35...." to which Jackson replied, via E! News, "He's actually one of the youngest homies of mine. One of my best friends is in their 50s. You probably don't have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol."

"Not to mention another close friend of mine is 76," she continued. "Age is a number, I enjoy the company of people all ages. I am the student and teach of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. Nothing wrong with that."

She later posted a meme on her Instagram Story of a man in a mask chasing a person, reading, "Is that your new bf? P just taking a pic with guy."

"lmao," she wrote.

Jackson split from Gabriel Glenn -- her The Soundflowers bandmate -- in August, according to multiple reports. The two had been dating since 2018.