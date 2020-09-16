Paris Hilton Says She Turned Down Starring on 'The Hills' Both Times

After Nicole Richie, Lauren Conrad could have been one of Paris Hilton's reality TV besties! While on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 39-year-old DJ and hotel heiress was asked by a fan about the rumors that she turned down the opportunity to appear on The Hills: New Beginnings.

"Yes, I did say no to it a ton of times," Hilton said of the 2019 MTV reboot.

When fellow guest, Jenna Bush Hager, asked about whether Hilton had appeared on the original reality show, she replied, "No, but they wanted me both times. I said no."

Hilton admitted that she's often approached about new reality shows, but that she has no interest.

"Every single day we get different calls, people pitching shows and I always say no," she said. "I'm too focused on my business and I don't have time for that."

Hilton did, however, appear on the reality show The Simple Life with Richie from 2003 to 2007.

Though she isn't looking to appear on reality TV, Hilton does have a new YouTube documentary out, This Is Paris. Check out our exclusive with the socialite about her new doc, and her reaction to seeing her first interview with ET.