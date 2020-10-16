Paris Hilton Releases New Single 'I Blame You' Dedicated to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is putting her feelings for her boyfriend, Carter Reum, into song.

The 39-year-old heiress released a new dance track on Friday with Lodato called "I Blame You," which is dedicated to him. Hilton sings in the upbeat tune, "Ever since I met you / Can't forget you / Always with you / Kinda feel like I'm alive / As if I'm healing / Started breathing / And I'm feeling / All these things for the first time." Hilton also sings in the chorus, "I feel good, I feel good / I blame you, I blame you."

"I Blame You" is available for purchase and streaming across all platforms, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc. All the proceeds from the song are going to Breaking Code Silence, a movement organized by a network of survivors and activists to raise awareness of the problems in the Troubled Teen Industry, and the need for reform.

The cause is personal to Hilton. In her recent YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, she said she was still coping from trauma from Provo Canyon School, a therapeutic boarding school for troubled teens, which she attended in the late 1990s. Hilton claimed she and other students suffered physical and mental abuse from the staff at her boarding school, including beatings, solitary confinement, and forced medication. (In statements to multiple outlets, a representative for the Provo Canyon School has said, "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.")

It's clearly a busy time for Hilton. Aside from dropping her new song, Kim Kardashian West's latest SKIMS campaign for the upcoming velour collection featuring Hilton also launched on Friday. The two women -- who have a long history together, given Kardashian West was Hilton's former assistant -- sport head-to-toe velour outfits in paparazzi-style photos reminiscent of their early 2000s days.

Meanwhile, all appears to be going well in Hilton's personal life as well. News broke in January that Hilton was dating Reum, an entrepreneur and best-selling author of Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success With Unconventional Advice From the Trenches. ET spoke with Hilton last month, and she called Reum her "perfect match."

"He really is just so incredible -- supportive, loyal, kind, brilliant, and I look up to him so much," she said. "He is always giving me business advice and is so caring and romantic. We just have the best time together."

"I was never really open to a relationship, because I wasn't ready to open my heart, just because of what I've been through," she added. "I never had let anyone fully in until now, and I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished."

This year, she also said she was working on prioritizing her happiness.

"This is the first time where I've actually had to pause and really reflect on my life and what matters, and I'm in the most incredible relationship, I'm so happy, and I'm just ready for the next phase of my life," she shared. "I'm definitely gonna still do my business, but I do wanna slow down in the traveling and working 24/7, 'cause I have more important things I'm focusing on."

