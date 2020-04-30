Paris Hilton Makes Relationship With Carter Reum Instagram Official on Their Anniversary

Paris Hilton is in love and wants her Instagram followers to know it!

On Wednesday, the heiress celebrated her anniversary with 39-year-old entrepreneur Carter Reum by sharing a pic of the two kissing along with a heartfelt message.

"Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you're mine. 😍😍," she wrote.

ET confirmed that Hilton and Reum were dating in January after they were at a Golden Globes after-party At the time, a source told ET that the two had been seeing each other for a few weeks and were “enjoying each other’s company."

The next month, Reum attended Hilton's star-studded birthday party, and sources told ET that he didn't leave her side the entire night.

This is the Simple Life star's first public relationship since she and Chris Zylka broke off their engagement. In November 2018, a source close to Hilton and the 34-year-old actor -- who started dating in 2016 -- told ET that the cause of their split was that the relationship moved too fast, and Hilton realized over time that Zylka wasn't the one for her.

Back in November, ET spoke with Hilton about her love life. Here's what she had to say: