'Orphan Black' Spinoff With Krysten Ritter Gets the Greenlight

Orphan Black is returning to TV with Krysten Ritter headlining a new spinoff series. The Jessica Jones alum will star in and executive produce Orphan Black: Echoes for AMC Networks, it was announced Thursday. It has been greenlit for a 10-episode first season, which will debut in 2023.

Orphan Black: Echoes, set in the Orphan Black universe, follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Ritter will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

Her coming aboard the Orphan Black spinoff marks a reunion of sorts with AMC Networks, where she previously played Jane on Breaking Bad.

In 2019, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslanyspoke with ET about revisiting the world years after the BBC America clone drama wrapped up its five-season run.

"It's a cool thing that the fans have remained loyal to the show in a way that's really awesome and bolstering. There were so many loose ends left unanswered in terms of the end of the series, and this is sort of a fun way to explore those and continue to expand the world," said Maslany, who was promoting Serial Box's audiobook series, Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, at the time. "The intention was to do something that the fans could geek out over... because the fans are the only reason we got to do the show in the first place."