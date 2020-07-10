Orlando Bloom Reveals Who His and Katy Perry's Daughter Most Resembles

Daisy Dove Bloom gets it from her mama -- and her dad too! On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Orlando Bloom has trouble determining if his newborn daughter looks more like him or her mother, Katy Perry.

"My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy," the 43-year-old actor gushes, noting Daisy is a mix of him, his fiancée and his mother, Sonia. "It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!' Then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect."

Bloom jokes that he and Perry were "a little bit confused" when their newborn started to look more like his mom.

"Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," Bloom awkwardly shares. "Who’s she gonna look like next?"

As for how he's bonding with his daughter, Bloom says while Perry was pregnant, he used to chant a Buddhist mantra that he learned when he was 16.

"I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning," he tells the talk show host. "So now, I walk into the room and [Daisy] hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely."

Bloom quips, "It’s like I’m a baby whisperer. I’m definitely winning the daddy points."

The doting dad adds that Daisy is now sleeping through the night, which is "a blessing."

Since her birth, Daisy has been flooded with gifts from her parents' famous friends. Check out what Taylor Swift gifted Bloom and Perry's baby girl in the video below.