Oprah Winfrey to Interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in CBS Special

CBS announced on Monday that Oprah will sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, an intimate, wide-ranging conversation that will air on March 7. Meghan, 39, will first chat with Oprah about their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, her marriage, motherhood, philanthropic endeavors and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

The two will then be joined by Harry, 36, and speak about their decision to move to the U.S., their future and expanding their family. This marks the couple's first sit-down televised interview since their engagement.

The news comes a day after Meghan and Harry announced that they are expecting their second child together.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the couple said in a statement released on Valentine's Day. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The couple is already parents to their son, Archie, whom they welcomed in May 2019. The two have been married since May 2018.

Additionally, a palace spokesman shared with ET that Harry's royal family members are excited by the news, stating, "Her Majesty, [the] Duke of Edinburgh, [the] Prince of Wales and the entire family [are] delighted and wish them well."

In November, Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage over the summer in an op-ed for The New York Times. In it, she wrote that amid their own loss, she and Harry learned how common miscarriages are, which prompted her to speak out in an effort to encourage others to do the same.

Meanwhile, Oprah is the couple's longtime friend. She attended their wedding, and is one of their neighbors in their Montecito, California neighborhood. The media mogul is also working with Harry on a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.