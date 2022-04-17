Olivia Wilde Shows Support for Boyfriend Harry Styles During His Coachella 2022 Performance

Styles took the stage during the first night of the festival, and Wilde was spotted walking near the stage as she came out to cheer him on.

The actress and filmmaker was spotted having lunch with Styles ahead of his headlining turn at the festival, and later in the evening she was seen with a festival pass around her neck as she walked with a friend past the stage where Styles was about to perform.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer rocked the night in Indio, California, where he debuted two brand new tracks ("Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking") that appear to be from his upcoming album Harry's House, which drops May 20.

The stadium-worthy performance reached a fever pitch when, near the end of performing One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful," Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" started blaring from the speaker, and the crowd went wild as the country singer came out as a special surprise guest! The country legend also rocked her classic, "You're Still the One."

As for Styles and Wilde, the couple is going strong after their romance first made headlines more than a year ago.

"They’re well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners. They’re the real deal," a source recently told ET of the couple. "While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends."

According to the source, their families have "blended so seamlessly."

“Harry's mother," the source noted, "adores Olivia and her kids!"

