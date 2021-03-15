Olivia Wilde Posts Subtle Support for Harry Styles After His GRAMMY Win

Not only did 27-year-old Styles nail his performance of "Watermelon Sugar" to open the show, he also made a fashion statement in three different feather boas and also took home the GRAMMY for Best Pop Solo Performance. On Monday, Wilde subtly acknowledged Styles' achievement, posting an image of Paul McCartney eating a watermelon. She captioned the shot with a praise hands emoji.

Instagram

Last month, the couple spent time in the United Kingdom together following the wrap of Don't Worry Darling, a film 37-year-old Wilde directed and Styles stars in.

"Harry and Olivia have been inseparable," a source previously told ET about the pair. "Of course that’s in part because they've been in a bubble for their film, but even in the days since it wrapped, they're still spending all their time together."

Romance rumors between Wilde and Styles sparked in January after they were snapped holding hands at a wedding. Wilde recently praised Styles for his work on her film in an Instagram post.

"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films," she captioned a black-and-white photo of the former One Direction member. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

"Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack,'" she continued. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling."

Meanwhile, for more on Styles' big GRAMMY night -- which included a happy reunion with his ex, Taylor Swift -- watch the video below.