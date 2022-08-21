Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia Call it Quits After Several Months of Dating

No sourness here. Olivia Rodrigo is single once more.

The 19-year-old "Drivers License" singer and 26-year-old DJ Zack Bia have called it quits after several months of casual dating, according to multiple reports.

"Their relationship sort of fizzled," a source told US Weekly. "They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while."

According to Life & Style, who were the first to report the news of the split, a source said, "There were no issues [between them], they both have different work schedules and different friend groups."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in April when the pair were spotted walking around New York City together, while Bia had his arm draped over her shoulders.

The romance speculation with Bia -- who was previously romantically linked to Madison Beer -- came just a few months after it was reported that she called it quits with Adam Faze.

Prior to her relationship with Faze, Rodrigo was romantically linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Fans speculated that much of Sour, Rodrigo's debut album, was about Bassett, thus first putting the singer's love life in the spotlight.

