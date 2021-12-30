Olivia Munn Shares Sweet New Pic of 'Daddy' John Mulaney and Their Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are settling nicely into parenthood.

Ahead of the new year, the new mom shared a sweet photo of "daddy" and their adorable newborn son, Malcolm. Munn, 41, was showing off her mom making Vietnamese buns, Bánh bao, when she decided to show her "new recipe." In the pic, Mulaney, 39, holds their baby boy in a pot as Munn snapped the silly pic.

"Lol daddy's new Bánh bao recipe," the actress captioned the Instagram Story posted on Thursday. The second snap is a close up of little Malcolm, with the words "adora-bao."

The couple -- who started dating in May -- welcomed their first child together last month, with multiple reports citing that the actress gave birth on Nov. 24. The pair introduced Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney last week, sharing the first photo of their bundle of joy.

All wrapped up in a cozy blanket with a baby blue beanie, the comedian wrote, "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Munn shared her own pic of baby Malcolm, gushing over her "Golden Ox baby."

Mulaney first revealed that he and Munn were expecting a baby in September.

"She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together," Mulaney told close friend Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, reflecting on the past few months of challenging life events including his divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, a drug relapse and a stint in rehab.

"I'm gonna be a dad!" Mulaney added with excitement. "I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."

