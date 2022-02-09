Olivia Munn Details Breastfeeding Struggles: 'I Felt Like My Body Was Failing'

Olivia Munn is learning that "fed is best." The 41-year-old new mom has been very candid about her low milk supply as she struggles to breastfeed her 2-month-old son, Malcolm, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney.

On Tuesday, Munn took to Instagram, sharing a video in which she detailed her breastfeeding journey, noting that she has tried "two lactation consultants, lactation soups, three breastfeeding pillows, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin to skin contact, heating pads to increase circulation, and three different breast pumps."

Placing a device around her neck, Munn also shared, "I even wore this device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs."

Eventually, Munn realized that her efforts were in vain.

"None of it worked! I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing," she wrote. "I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby."

Thankfully, Munn realized these things weren't true, writing, "But then I said f**k it! Breastfeeding is good, and so is formula," she added, sharing videos of baby Malcolm doing both.

"To the mamas out there - do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it," she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

Munn has received a lot of love in the comments from her celebrity friends.

Jamie Chung wrote, "💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽."

Gabrielle Union commented, "💯💯💯💯💯💯."

And The Real host, Jeannie Mai, who just welcomed her first child, wrote, "You’re the truthhh."