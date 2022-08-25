Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son Adorably Rings in His 9-Month Birthday in a Cowboy Hat

Olivia Munn celebrated her son’s nine-month birthday on Thursday, posting two photos of the baby wearing a cowboy hat to her Instagram Story.

"9 months old today 🤎" she wrote beneath the photo of Malcolm, whom she shares with John Mulaney. In the photo, the baby wears a striped pajama set, and his eyes are covered by an oversized cowboy hat. In a second photo, this one black and white, the baby munches on a celebratory cracker with the hat now lifted from his eyes.

Instagram

Fans last got a detailed update on Malcolm when he reached the six-month milestone in May.

Instagram

"6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. 🥺🤍,” Munn wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s so much fun getting to know him. He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel )."

"He sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources), he wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home," she continued. "I can’t stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky. I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world."

In June, Mulaney told Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night that he'd brought Malcolm on a portion of his From Scratch tour. "Malcolm is a great, great roadie," Mulaney said. "Malcolm loves being on tour. He loved Saratoga Springs."

"He loved the Westin in Buffalo," he continued as the audience laughed. "They had one of those fake fireplaces that's like glowing rocks. And he sat down and goes, 'This is what I'm talking about.' He was so mesmerized."

On Tuesday, Munn posted a video of herself staring at the camera with the song "Help!" by The Beatles, which she captioned, "I'm in a teething tunnel nightmare👶🏻🦷😵‍💫."

"This will also serve as a group text to anyone I haven’t texted back," she continued. "Will get back to you in however long it takes for this tooth to come out 😵‍💫🙏🏼."