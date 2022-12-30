Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

If there's one whirlwind romance that has taken Hollywood by surprise, it's the relationship between Olivia Munn and John Mulaney. After news of their coupling went public in 2021, the two gave birth to their first child together later that year – and have been happy together ever since.

Despite the relationship being relatively new, it's already been full of many highlights. As ET looks back on their ongoing time together, here's a timeline of Munn and Mulaney's romance:

First Interaction and Previous Relationships

Before getting together, Munn and Mulaney were both in high-profile relationships of their own. The Newsroom actress dated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017 while Mulaney had been married to multimedia artist Annamarie Tendler since 2014.

Munn and Malney, however, first met in 2013, while attending Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding. It was there Munn tried to start up a friendship with the former Saturday Night Live head writer. "We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" Munn told HuffPost Live in 2015. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So, you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

She said she later sent him an email but he never replied. "I might've got the wrong email -- probably," she cracked. "That's what I tell myself."

Instagram / Olivia Munn

Despite not hitting it off right away, the two remained friends over the years, with Munn publicly supporting Mulaney after he checked himself into rehab for addiction issues in 2020. At the time, she took to Twitter by writing, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

Mulaney, who has been open about struggling with alcohol and cocaine addiction in the past, revealed that he began drinking at the age of 13 "for attention" and has subsequently battled addiction in his teens and in his twenties.

In May 2021, following his 60-day stint in rehab, Mulaney and Tendler split. In a statement, Tendler said it was Mulaney who decided to divorce after six years of marriage. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Going Public and Growing Family

Days after news of Mulaney's divorce from Tendler, multiple outlets reported that he was dating Munn. By June, they were photographed on a lunch date in Los Angeles, appearing in good spirits.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source told People about their romance at the time.

By September, Mulaney revealed that he was going to be a father, with Munn being pregnant with their first child together. And in what now feels like a full-circle moment, Mulaney broke the news that they were expecting during an appearance on Meyers' late-night show.

"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and um, we are having a baby together."

"I'm gonna be a dad!" Mulaney added as Meyers congratulated him. "I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."

A month later, Munn opened up to ET about what she was looking forward to most when it came to motherhood. "Honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," she said.

In November, she went on Today and talked about how she and Mulaney were feeling ahead of the nearing due date. "We're just really excited, we talk about the same stuff, which is like, which rocker, what kind of crib do you put the baby in?" she shared. "What does the baby wear? Honestly, thank God for Facebook and Instagram and blogs because there's a lot of moms who put out such great information that really has been a saving grace for me because ... I'm really good with my dog. If it's anything like having dogs, then I can do that, but I have a feeling it's going to be much different."

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child on Nov. 24, 2021. The then-39-year-old comedian and 41-year-old Munn had a boy named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, whose middle name honors Munn's Vietnamese heritage.

While the two have been very public about their experiences as new parents, from birthdays to teething, Munn told the Los Angeles Times she's not planning to speak out about her relationship with Mulaney.

"It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," Munn said about speculations about their romance. "They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."

Instagram/oliviamunn

Munn added that speaking out will only "feed into a narrative that's just not true." She noted that people tend to "ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative." "For whatever reason, it's easier to blame me," she said of Mulaney's past marriage.

"If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth," she continued. "The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all."

Despite that, in August of this year, Munn shared how she surprised Mulaney on his 40th birthday, showing just how strong the two are getting on over a year later.

On Instagram, she posted photos of her and their son Malcolm showing up with balloons and a cake at the Nashville, Tennessee stop of his From Scratch comedy tour. Malcolm even serenaded his father with a rendition of "Happy Birthday." "Malcom surprised John on stage last night to sing HBD with the whole audience," Munn wrote, while Mulaney later posted, "There is truly no better way to turn 40."