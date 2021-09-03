Olivia Jade Trolls TikTok User After College Admissions Scandal Comment

Olivia Jade Giannulli isn't sitting back and accepting snarky comments. The young social media star posted to TikTok on Sunday, responding to a comment she received that was making fun of her parents' high-profile involvement in college admissions scandal.

The commenter simply asked "How’s collage?" Olivia Jade, however, used the typo to jokingly talk about her recent collage art, instead of anything to do with college.

"Thank you for asking. It’s pretty good," she deadpanned. "I actually love collaging."

"I’m working on this really f**king sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon," she added. "It’s chef’s kiss, beautiful work I’ve done."

Olivia Jade's joke reply garnered a lot of love with over 140,000 like and thousands of supportive comments by Monday afternoon.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli made her return to social media back in January when she posted her first YouTube video since her family's involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

She first broke her silence on the scandal last year, appearing as a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Check out the video below to hear more.