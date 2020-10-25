Offset Detained By Police During His Instagram Live

Offset was briefly detained by police officers during his Instagram Live on Saturday. ET has reached out to the rapper's rep for comment.

In a clip shared online, an officer can be heard asking him to step out of the vehicle. "I'm not doing that, I'm not doing that. Because you've got guns out," Offset says, with the officer replying, "That's my choice."

"I'm not going to move my hands from my steering wheel," Offset then says, as a female officer tells him that they were told that he was "waving guns."

"You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They got fans, that's why they're following me," the rapper replies.

However, the female officer states, "That has nothing to do with why we're here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

Offset then claims that they "watched somebody beat my car up with a flag."

A male officer then tells him to step out of the vehicle and puts his hand in the car to unlock the door. As Offset tells him he can't do that and that he will sue them, he is pulled from his car.

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

A person in attendance also posted video of Offset outside of his car with the officers holding him. A crowd can be seen with some holding Trump flags.

Beverly Hills Police Department later released a statement regarding the incident, confirming that Offset was not arrested. However, another man who he was with, named Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Almanzar is Cardi B's cousin.

BHPD Statement on 10/24/2020 Arrest: pic.twitter.com/MQS7B6Rvav — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 25, 2020

Prior to the arrest, Cardi, who had been hanging out with her husband the night prior, posted video of herself in her car while Trump supporters were seen rallying and waving flags. She also expressed concern about two men who had their faces fully covered and walked by her car.

"I really feel like we're going to get jumped," she said in her IG Story. "I don't like this sh*t. Look how they are walking around, with fake guns and covering their faces."