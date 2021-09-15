Octavia Spencer Apologizes for Comment Made About Britney Spears Needing a Prenup

Octavia Spencer meant no harm with her comment to Britney Spears, following news of her engagement to Sam Asghari.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old pop star announced the exciting news on Instagram and Spencer replied, "Make him sign a prenup." The 51-year-old actress' remark garnered more than 35,000 likes.

Days later, Spencer apologized for her comment. "Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," she posted to Instagram on Wednesday. "I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity"

Asghari responded, "You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory. 🙏 💯 ❤️"

Prior to Spencer's apology, Asghari addressed fans who were wondering about the financial aspect of his and Spears' marriage.

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" he posted to his Instagram Story on Monday. "Of course we're getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase [sic] she dumps me one day."

Instagram / Sam Asghari

Spencer's public apology to Spears and Asghari comes a day after the singer deactivated her Instagram account. "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I'll be back soon 💋🌹✨," Spears assured fans.

A source also told ET of the pop star's social media hiatus, "She previously said she’d be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do. That's really it."