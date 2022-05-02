Normani Is Pure Radiance and Glamour on 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

It almost isn't "Fair" how stunning Normani looks on the 2022 Met Gala carpet! The singer arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday in an eddy black crop top and skirt ensemble by Christian Siriano.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

Normani bared her abs in the black velvet cascading bubble gown with a corseted ruffled sleeve bra top and sculpted fan hat.

"This gown was originally meant to be red, but we made a black version as a back up in just 4 days!" Normani said in a statement about her outfit. "After our fitting, we all loved the back up gown so much more!"



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 25-year-old singer previously graced the Met Gala last year, stunning the eventgoers in a mustard-yellow ball gown by Valentino, which had large puffed sleeves that rose above her shoulders, a cinched waist, and an open neckline. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, the singer-dancer accessorized the beautiful dress with a matching diamond-and-sapphire necklace and rings.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Normani recently released her new single, "Fair," a soft-voiced track lamenting the aching pain that comes with loss. "Is it fair that you moved on, ‘cause I swear that I haven’t?" Normani confesses in the emotionally charged refrain. "Is it right that you've grown, and I'm still stuck in habits? 'Cuz I'm finding it strange, that you're better than average. Heart didn't break down the middle...tell me how did that happen?"

"With 'Fair,' I feel like it was really the perfect record to be vulnerable, to share my most inner thoughts and feelings and what heartbreak looks like for me," she told ET. "I'm still introducing myself. Yes, everybody knows that I can do the dance thing and I can be this diva-esque, confident entertainer, but there's so much more."

Though Normani felt strongly about putting the song out, being that vulnerable was still "absolutely freaking terrifying" for her.

"I always say that it's such a ballsy move, because I know what people expect from me and I know what my fans want, but at a point, it's like, where do I fit into that?" she questioned. "I know what it's like to put out records that I don't necessarily believe in and to do things that are expected of me, but I owe it to myself to put out records that really reflect the growth over the last three years that I've had."

As she enters this period of "self-government," Normani promises her fans that the songs they're expecting from her are all "coming in the summer."

"It will definitely be worth the wait. I hope you guys love it just as much as I do," she said of her upcoming album. "I've obviously spent some years on it... I just hope that they feel closer to me, honestly. That's the beauty in music. People can interpret it however they want, but once it's theirs, I hope they enjoy it."

