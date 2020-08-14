Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Skincare Products on Sale

Chances are celebrities have tried the best of the best in skincare, and it only intrigues us to try their favorites ourselves. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now open to all Nordstrom cardmembers, is filled with exclusive beauty items and deals on many star skincare staples!

Finally want to invest in La Mer beloved by J.Lo? There's a four-piece mini set for under $100 so you can try the luxurious products before you buy a full-size. Other standout deals include a duo of Meghan Markle's fave RevitaLash eyelash serum and a discount on Hollywood facialist Kate Somerville's exfoliating treatment.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop deals on celebrity-loved skincare products ahead and see all the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals.