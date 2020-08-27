Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop Our Staff's Top Picks

Our team has been scouring the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for weeks now, so naturally we've gathered a lot of favorites along the way. From faux leather leggings and a cozy cardigan to candles and a rose gold toaster, the ET Style staff is sharing their personal faves of the best deals from the department store's biggest shopping event.

We suggest you hurry and shop as the sale is ending this weekend and prices will go back up on Aug. 31. Many styles have been quickly selling out since the sale opened to the public, following the Early Access pre-sale for Nordstrom cardmembers.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now and check out our top picks.