Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop 15 Top Picks of the Best-Selling Deals

Products are flying off the shelves at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so we suggest you act fast to score the sale event's most wanted deals. To see which items are the most purchased, be sure to check out the best sellers page, featuring top deals across the fashion, accessory, beauty and home categories. Standout products include Natori bra and underwear, Zella leggings, Voluspa candle and Marc Fisher booties.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's biggest sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top 15 picks ahead.