Noah Beck Reveals He Sees Himself Marrying Dixie D'Amelio (Exclusive)

Young love is in the air. Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio's romance might still be new, but the soccer player turned TikTok star says he has his eye on their future.

Beck, 19, recently spoke with ET's Katie Krause and opened up about his high-profile burgeoning romance with his fellow TikTok superstar.

"We’ve only been dating for almost four months, it’s not even four months... and, like, your fans start to build this connection with you guys, like, 'Oh, we love them together,'" Beck shared, adding that the hype from fans doesn't mean the romance isn't genuine. "I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that’s the goal."

"I don’t wanna waste my time. I don’t wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them," Beck added. "I think she’s my forever person."

The pair, who sparked their romance in October, have been very public with their relationship, and Beck explained how he first had a crush on her before she ever knew he existed. He was still going to college at the University of Portland as a soccer recruit, before the coronavirus pandemic put those dreams on hold and he found stardom on TikTok.

Beck said he first saw D'Amelio, 19, on the social media platform when he first signed up, and was attracted right away.

"It was crazy, 'cause obviously she was very beautiful, but I just never thought I would have a chance," he said. "I was like, 'I'm here in Portland like, in a dorm room and she's in L.A. doing crazy stuff.'"

However, fate's guiding hand brought the two together, and now his famous girlfriend is appearing alongside him in his new reality TV series Noah Beck Tries Things, in which Beck -- as the name of the show suggests -- tries different things he's never done before.

"You would think she'd be teaching me how to like sing and stuff like that, 'cause she's an amazing artist," he explained. "But, we tried to mix it up and we thought it'd be a cute idea if she just overall rated my boyfriend ability. And like, my boyfriend material. And so that episode... we went on a really cute date and we did some cool things. And at the end, she graded how good of a boyfriend I was."

While he didn't want to spoil how the episode turned out, Beck said that, in in real life, he feels he's about as good a boyfriend as a guy could be.

"I'd give myself an A, A+," Beck shared. "I think I try to do everything...I just want her to be happy. You know, I do everything to try to make her happy. And I always put her first... so yeah, I love her."

In his upcoming series, Beck also learns salsa dancing, arts and crafts and numerous other random skills and projects to broaden his horizons.

"I wanted to make it like, a fun thing rather than like super scripted, you know? So I got a group of really cool people that I'm really good friends with and basically just put the cameras in front of us, did what they're really good at and just had fun," Beck explained. "And I'm really excited."

Noah Beck Tries Things premieres on AwesomenessTV’s digital platforms on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 7 a.m. PT.