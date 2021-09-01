Nikki Bella Shares Photo of Her Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth

Nikki Bella is working on her post-baby body!

It's been five months since the 37-year-old Total Bellas star gave birth to her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together, son Matteo. On Friday, the new mom showed off her post-birth figure, writing, she's "getting there" and is "finally going to start workouts."

In the Instagram Story mirror selfie, Bella rocks comfy grey sweatpants and lifts her white long-sleeve shirt up to show her stomach. In another pic, the former WWE wrestler wrote about working out "hopefully today but definitely tomorrow!" adding she would start a 30-day hot yoga challenge.

On Saturday, Bella posted an adorable video of her son eating pureed butternut squash. The tiny tot is sitting in a bounty chair as his mom feeds him.

Bella took a moment to reflect on her "memorable 2020" on New Year's Eve. In her Instagram slideshow, she touched on how she was given the "greatest gift I could have ever prayed for, our Matteo."

Bella and the Dancing With the Stars pro are committed to being the best parents to little Matteo. Last month, the reality star revealed during the Tamron Hall Show that they plan on going to couples therapy in order to "be amazing parents."

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realized once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like, I need him.’ And so it was really hard," she confessed, of being away from her beau for a few months. "We’re going to start [therapy] after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship."

"Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle," she continued. "You know, we plan on being married."

