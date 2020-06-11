Nikki and Brie Bella Have Different Answers on Whether They'd Let The Other Breastfeed Their Baby

Nikki and Brie Bella may have experienced pregnancy at the same time, but they don't necessarily want to do everything together! The twin sisters are documenting their joint pregnancy journey on the upcoming season of Total Bellas and in a new trailer for the show, Brie asks Nikki, "Would you ever let me breastfeed Mateo?"

"No!" a shocked Nikki replies of her then-unborn son.

"I'd let you breastfeed my baby!" Brie tells a disgusted-looking Nikki.

Also in the trailer, Nikki seemingly makes a shocking claim while her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, sits next to her, saying, "Mateo would come with me because I'm the mother."

The clip doesn't clarify the exact situation that would lead to baby Mateo just being with Nikki and not his father.

Late last month, the twin sisters revealed that Brie had relocated from Arizona to Napa Valley, California, and that Nikki was close behind, waiting until Artem finished season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

"We majorly downsized and we wanted to be more simple," Brie said of the move on The Bellas Podcast.

Total Bellas premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

ET caught up with the Bella twins prior to them both giving birth, and they talked about filming their special moments for the show.