Niecy Nash Says She and Wife Jessica Betts Might 'Dip Out' During Oscars 2022 Date Night (Exclusive)

If fans suddenly don't see Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts at the 2022 Oscars, this might be why.

Dressed to the nines in a vibrant pink gown by Monsoori, the Never Have I Ever star joked to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner that she and Betts might 'dip out somewhere' during their glamorous night out at the Academy Awards.

"It's date night," Nash -- who was toting a "Wifey for Lifey" clutch gifted to her by Betts -- said. "That’s why I got this high slit because you never know...Look at all these curtains and stuff."

She and Betts, who tied the knot in August 2020, recently turned up the heat when they posed topless together as ESSENCE's first-ever same-sex cover star couple. While Nash said it was "lovely" to be naked with her wife shooting the cover, the representation their cover offered was significant. "Representation matters," Nash said, "and we got so much love from people who saw themselves in us."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While sparks are flying between them, Nash also showed love for her former When They See Us co-star, Aunjanue Ellis, who is nominated for her first Oscar for her performance in King Richard.

"I hope she gets her flowers tonight," Nash said, "because they are well deserved."