Nicole Kidman Reflects on First Oscar Win: 'I'm Still Around!' (Exclusive)

It was date night for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Oscars on Sunday.

The couple walked the red carpet ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, and Kidman revealed that her country superstar husband flew straight in after performing a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night to celebrate with her on Sunday.

"He's so good. He put so much into it. He was doing a gig last night," Kidman shared with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. "He landed at 1 a.m, so that he could be here holding my hand."

"Of course," Urban replied like a good husband.

Kidman also reflected on winning her first Academy Award for 2002's The Hours. "My daughter was holding the Oscar that I won and she went, 'This was 2002,' and I was like, 'Yeah, that's 20 years ago. So that's crazy right?'" the actress, who's nominated this year for Being the Ricardos, acknowledged.

"I'm still around!" Kidman said.

Kidman wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown with Harry Winston jewels for her big night.

"I'm very happy to be wearing something that a lot of people put work into and a lot of... I mean, really. They worked hard on this beautiful color and dress and I just want to be able to show it off for them," she said of her Oscar gown. "They put so much into those, so beautiful and careful, and it's just lovely to be able to wear something that's special."

No matter who wins in the Best Actress category, Kidman -- who is nominated alongside Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman -- is happy to be along for the ride.

"These women!" she exclaimed. "And their performances! And also just to be here. I think we all know what it takes to do this work and so it's just like, you're invited to the ball and you go, 'Thank you. Thanks for having me.'"

The 94th Academy Awards air live coast-to-coast Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.