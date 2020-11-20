Nicki Minaj Lands 6-Episode HBO Max Docuseries

Calling all Barbs! Nicki Minaj is getting ready to give her devoted fans a backstage pass into her life as a new mom. HBO Max has picked up a six-part docuseries following the life of the 37-year-old rapper.

Minaj announced the news on Friday in a video on Instagram, sharing that the docuseries is "gonna give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey."

In the post's caption, she thanked the new streaming service for helping her "tell my story in this delicate & memorable way."

Minaj also assured her fans that the docuseries would be "next level."

HBO Max revealed that each of the six episodes would be 30 minutes long.

"With complete honesty, Nicki will guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood," the streaming service shared in a statement.

Minaj has appeared in documentaries about her life in the past, including 2010's Nick Minaj: My Time Now, 2012's Nicki Minaj: My Truth, and 2015's Nick Minaj: My Time Again.

Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty last month. For more, watch the clip below: