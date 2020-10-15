Nicki Minaj Confirms She Gave Birth to a Baby Boy With Gifts From Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and More

It's a boy for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty!

Ever since ET confirmed earlier this month that the lovebirds welcomed their first child together on Sept. 30, fans have been patiently waiting for the baby's sex to be revealed. Minaj finally confirmed on Thursday that she gave birth to a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Minaj shared a series of pictures showing off the gifts she received from celebrity friends like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and more.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she captioned the post. "It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

Minaj, 37, and Petty, 42, tied the knot last October. The rapper talked about their marriage during her appearance on Lil Wayne's Apple Music series, Young Money Radio, over the summer.

"I didn't think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is," she said. "Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you're on top of the world."

Over the years, Minaj has been very vocal about her desire to be a mom, telling Complex in 2012 that she'd like to be married and have kids within 10 years.

"In 2022, I'll definitely be married and I'll definitely have my two children," she predicted. "OK, I might have three."

Minaj went on to reveal that she wanted "at least one boy," but doesn't think she "need[s] a girl."

"I really need a boy in my life. A baby boy. Because… I'm so attached to my little brother and I felt like that was my real son," she shared. "And boys, they're just so, I don't know... My heart just melts when I see them."

