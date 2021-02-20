Nick Jonas to Host and Perform New Single 'Spaceman' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Nick Jonas has some major news! The 28-year-old singer is set to pull double duty on next week's Saturday Night Live. Jonas will make his hosting debut and second solo musical guest appearance on Feb. 27.

Jonas will be performing his newly-announced single, "Spaceman," which will drop on Feb. 25. On Saturday, he shared the cover art with his fans on his social media, writing, "Spaceman launches February 25th. The countdown begins now… 👨‍.🚀

He also wrote, "A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!," when announcing his SNL gig.

"Spaceman" is Jonas' first solo single since his 2018 hit "Right Now." In 2019, he released the album Happiness Begins as part of The Jonas Brothers.

On Friday, Jonas seemingly teased the music video for "Spaceman," posting a clip of himself in an astronaut suit and being filmed as he gets swept away.

The "Sucker" singer will also be returning as a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice, which premieres March 1. He also appears in the upcoming film Chaos Walking, arriving March 5.

ET recently spoke with Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, where she praised her husband for being the "rock" in their family.

"I have a lot of faith in the rock that he is for our family," she told ET. "That's such a great feeling, to be able to lean on someone and know that they’ve got you."

