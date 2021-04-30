Nick Jonas to Host 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas has a new gig! The 28-year-old singer will be hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Jonas is no stranger to the awards show as his boy band, the Jonas Brothers, have won three Billboard Music Awards, and performed at the ceremony in 2019.

While Jonas isn't up for an award this year, a slew of his peers are nominees. The Weeknd leads with the most nominations, racking up a total of 16 nods, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist. Other top finalists include DaBaby with 11, Gabby Barrett with nine and Pop Smoke with 10 posthumous nominations.

The winners will be announced during a live ceremony airing Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.