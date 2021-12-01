Nick Jonas in Talks to Play Frankie Valli in 'Jersey Boys' Streaming Production

Looks like Nick Jonas' next project will be legendary!

A source tells ET that the 28-year-old singer is in talks to portray The Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli in a streaming event performance of the iconic Broadway musical Jersey Boys. ET has confirmed that Valli is working on the upcoming production.

Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seemed to confirm the casting on her own on Tuesday by posting a screenshot of an article from Deadline to her Instagram Stories. "Wohhooo let's get it @nickjonas!" she gushed. The outlet was the first to report the news about the project, which is set to be produced by Graham King, the Dodgers, Valli and fellow Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio.

Frankie Valli circa 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jersey Boys, which ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017, was one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. The musical follows the story of Valli, Gaudio, Nick Massi and Tommy DeVito, and how they came together to form the internationally successful rock group The Four Seasons in the 1960s. Some of their most popular hits include "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Sherry."

Jonas, of course, is no stranger to theater. He's appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast and Les Misérables. Hear more in the video below.