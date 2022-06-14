Nick Jonas Impresses Shakira With His Salsa Moves on 'Dancing With Myself' -- Watch!

5, 6, 7, 8! The newest episode of Dancing With Myself features a Jonas brother getting a salsa lesson from Shakira and an unexpected ninja crossover.

In a preview of Tuesday's show, Shakira takes the stage as a teacher with her fellow judge, Nick Jonas, on the NBC reality competition series. "Do you salsa, Nick?" she asks him.

"Sometimes," he responds with a smile and a cheer from the crowd before Shakira leads him to center stage, where he tries to match her quick footing.

The episode also features a salsa tutorial with Shakira and the show's third judge, Liza Koshy.

"Shakira, dip me like a chip!" Liza tells her.

"Put some jalapeño on it," Shakira responds, as the two women smile through their demonstration of this week's upbeat salsa routine.

Also this week, American Ninja Warrior commentators Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman offer a dance tutorial of their own. Gbajabiamila counts off as Iseman launches into an energetic hip-hop routine set to "Party Up" by DMX.

"He did it! He did it! He did it!" Gbajabiamila says when Iseman finishes.

Tune in to Dancing With Myself on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET and American Ninja Warrior at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays, both on NBC.