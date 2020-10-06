Nick Cordero's Wife Says It Breaks Her Heart That He Can't Celebrate Their Son's 1st Birthday

Amanda Kloots is struggling ahead of her son, Elvis', first birthday. Nick Cordero's wife took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to lament that the actor won't be there to celebrate their son's major milestone, as he's still in the ICU after a battle with the coronavirus.

"Tomorrow is Elvis' first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy. I'll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point," she said of celebrating Elvis' birthday on Wednesday. "It breaks my heart that Nick can't be there. I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad."

"I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis. I'm trying to prepare myself for A) the emotional day of Elvis turning one, but then B) not having Nick there, knowing how much he'd want to be there. I think it's going to be really hard," Kloots continued. "Luckily I have my family and we're doing a nice family birthday party for Elvis. And we're going to try to make it as special as we can for the little guy."

Earlier in the day, Kloots provided a health update on Cordero, revealing that her husband "had a little bit of a rocky night" on Monday.

"[He] spiked a fever and they had to do a little bit of fixing of that and antibiotics. Luckily, everything is back to normal today and that was just a little blip that can happen in the ICU. I mean anything can happen in the ICU," she said. "Just a little blip, but now we're back to normal. Things are going, I think, good. He's stable."

Kloots also shared the next steps of Cordero's treatment plan, revealing that he'll likely have another round of stem cell treatment, which he first underwent earlier this month.

"They'll probably be looking in to doing another, hopefully, CT scan of his lungs to see what kind of progress [has been made] or if there's further damage in his lungs. We need to check that out," she said. "And also try to maybe do another round of stem cells. Things are doing OK. He's stable and holding in there."

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He has since tested negative. The actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator. He is still fighting infection in his lungs.