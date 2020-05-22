Nick Cordero's Wife Says He's 'On a Step Forward' in His Fight Against Coronavirus

Nick Cordero is still fighting amid his battle with the coronavirus. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to her Instagram Story to share her feelings about her husband's "roller coaster" time in the Intensive Care Unit.

"One of the things I have learned about this whole process is the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that's kind of what happened to us in these last 24 hours," she said, alluding to the emotional video she posted earlier this week, detailing Cordero's "downhill" turn.

"But I'm happy to say it looks like we're on a step forward again. Wow. It's been another roller coaster," she continued, before praising the doctors and nurses taking care of Cordero, as well as the people sending well-wishes his way.

"This one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai. The power of prayer, and the power of energy, and support, and positivity is... insurmountable," she said. "This guy's fighting and we're fighting [too]. For the last 24 hours we have prayed hard, a prayer of not why, and not this can't happen, but prayer of thank you and prayer of faith and prayer of thy will be done and that is, to me, something I will never understand, but I believe."

Kloots said that those prayers have been her "strength through all of this," but most especially over the last 24 hours.

"We have been singing and dancing and lifting him up in only positive thoughts and words and deeds," she said. "And guys, it's making a difference. He's not done. He's not done."

In her previous update this week, Kloots broke down while speaking about her husband's health status.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now," she tearfully said. "... I know that this virus is not going to get him down. It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you."

Prior to that setback, Cordero woke up from his coma and even celebrated a "small win" in his battle with the coronavirus.

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He has since tested negative.The actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator. He is still fighting infection in his lungs.