Nick Cordero Begins Stem Cell Treatment to Repair Lungs

As Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life, the Broadway actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, is sharing the latest update with her followers, friends and family. On Friday, the fitness instructor revealed that her husband has started a stem cell treatment for his lungs.

"Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things," Kloots began in her Instagram Story. "We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving."

"This could be really great," she said, adding, "Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees -- you know, there's hardly ever any guarantees -- but I'm just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps one percent, right?"

Cordero, 41, was admitted to the hospital late March, after suffering from pneumonia. He then tested positive for COVID-19, and has since tested negative for the virus. However, the actor has had a series of health setbacks, including a lung infection.

"Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him," Kloots said, she added that she's "super excited" about her husband's treatment and "can't wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better."

"So fingers crossed," she concluded.

The news comes days after Kloots revealed that she's been "told to say goodbye" to Cordero.

"I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle," Kloots emotionally wrote on Wednesday. "Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes."

Kloots added that her beloved husband is "still here" and, despite all odds, gets "slightly better every day."

Last Tuesday, Kloots shared that doctors had seen "some success" with proning, or repositioning, Cordero. The actor has had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator.

For more on Cordero's health battle, watch below.